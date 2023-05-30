Man stabbed to death near downtown likely homeless, police say
Lt. Jason Johansson said that both men involved in the fight appeared to be homeless.
A male who was stabbed Tuesday afternoon has died, police said.
The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a report of a male stabbed near the 1000 block of A Street, near North Main Street and West Washington Avenue, north of downtown Las Vegas.
The victim, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lt. Jason Johansson said the victim was stabbed in a fight, and that both men involved in the fight appeared to be homeless.
No arrest has been made. Johansson said a man who appeared to be in his 40s left the scene and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Staff writer Mark Credico contributed to this report.