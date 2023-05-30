Man stabbed to death near downtown likely homeless, police say

Lt. Jason Johansson said that both men involved in the fight appeared to be homeless.

Las Vegas police officers investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the 1200 block of A street in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A male who was stabbed Tuesday afternoon has died, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a report of a male stabbed near the 1000 block of A Street, near North Main Street and West Washington Avenue, north of downtown Las Vegas.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Jason Johansson said the victim was stabbed in a fight, and that both men involved in the fight appeared to be homeless.

No arrest has been made. Johansson said a man who appeared to be in his 40s left the scene and should be considered armed and dangerous.

