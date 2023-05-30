85°F
Homicides

Man stabbed to death near downtown likely homeless, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2023 - 4:36 pm
 
Updated May 30, 2023 - 7:29 pm
Las Vegas police officers investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, a ...
Las Vegas police officers investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the 1200 block of A street in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police officers investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, a ...
Las Vegas police officers investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the 1200 block of A street in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A male who was stabbed Tuesday afternoon has died, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a report of a male stabbed near the 1000 block of A Street, near North Main Street and West Washington Avenue, north of downtown Las Vegas.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Jason Johansson said the victim was stabbed in a fight, and that both men involved in the fight appeared to be homeless.

No arrest has been made. Johansson said a man who appeared to be in his 40s left the scene and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Staff writer Mark Credico contributed to this report.

