Man stabbed to death on Strip pedestrian bridge, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2022 - 4:52 pm
 
Freddy Allen (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Freddy Allen (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was stabbed to death on a Strip pedestrian bridge this weekend, police said Sunday.

Police were called to the bridge near the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at 9:39 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Arriving officers found a man who had been stabbed, and he was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers also spotted another man, identified as 58-year-old Freddy Allen, holding a knife, the release stated. He was arrested after initially running from officers, police said.

An investigation found that Allen and the victim had been in a “verbal altercation over an interaction with a dog the night before,” according to the release.

On Saturday, the two got into an other fight, after which Allen stabbed the victim, police said.

The man killed is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once relatives have been notified.

Allen was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

