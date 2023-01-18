Man stabbed with ‘Rambo style’ knife during dispute, police say

Guillermo Carrillo, 41, has been charged with open murder in connection with the Oct. 2 killing.

Guillermo Carrillo, 41. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man fatally stabbed another man with a “Rambo style” knife during an argument over a woman in October, police said.

Guillermo Carrillo, 41, has been charged with one count of open murder in connection with the killing of Eric Enriquez, 44, on Oct. 2.

Enriquez was found stabbed around 10:15 p.m. in the front yard of a home in the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near South Eastern Avenue.

An argument between Carrillo and Enriquez escalated and Carrillo, “produced a ‘Rambo’ style knife,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

The dispute started over someone borrowing a vehicle and taking longer than promised to return it. Police also said the altercation between the two men was also about a woman.

Witnesses identified Carrillo to police as the suspect, and he was arrested on Nov. 12.

Enriquez died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. According to the coroner, he died from a stab wound of the chest.

Carrillo is due in court on Jan. 30 and remains in custody without bail.

