Man suspected in 2 slayings was also teen killer, Las Vegas police confirm

Police found 36-year-old Mark Michael Ford, who is connected to two deaths in Las Vegas in the past week. Ford also killed a man when he was 15.

Michael Ford drives a 2000 Lexus Sedan with the license plate “844X06,” the Metropolitan Police Department said. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man who was suspected in connection with two slayings in the past week also killed a man during a burglary in northwest Las Vegas in 2003 when he was just 15 years old, police confirmed.

Mark Michael Ford, 36, who is a suspect in the fatal shootings of a man early Sunday morning and a woman on Tuesday, is the same person who was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the February 2003 stabbing death of a 56-year-old man, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson confirmed.

On Sunday morning, Ford was named by Metro police as a suspect in the killing of a 36-year-old woman who was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 11000 block of Andorra Street, near Bermuda Road and St. Rose Parkway, at about 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was found with gunshot wounds in the 7000 block of North Hualapai Way around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The two victims knew each other, police said.

Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Metro had warned the public that Ford was the suspect in the woman’s killing, and officials were asking for the public’s help in finding him. Police warned that Ford was believed to still be in the Las Vegas area and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Then, in a press release issued at 10 a.m. Sunday, police said Ford was also a suspect in the Hualapai Way slaying and that he and his vehicle, a 2000 Lexus sedan with the license plate “844X06,” had been found and he was no longer a threat.

According to Review-Journal archives, on Feb. 24, 2003, Ford broke into Vincent Gomes’ home near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way and fatally stabbed Gomes in the neck.

The Nevada Department of Corrections website lists Ford as having been paroled on his convictions including second-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon enhancement, and burglary with a firearm/deadly weapon, however, it wasn’t clear when he was released from prison.

On the second-degree murder conviction, he had been sentenced to life with parole, corrections records show.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

