Man suspected in fatal attack said he was owed money

Jimmy Hampton (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 43-year-old man told police that the man he fatally punched outside his Las Vegas apartment owed him money.

Jimmy Hampton, 43, was arrested Wednesday and booked on a murder charge in connection with an attack on a man at the Madison West Apartments, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police found Neil Clement Anderson, 60, laying in a carport around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night at 5100 O’Bannon Drive, near South Decatur Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue.

A witness told police Anderson had been talking loudly on his cell phone in the parking lot when she drove off around 8 p.m. When she returned 10 minutes later, he was laying unconscious in the same spot she had seen him in.

Detectives reviewed video from the parking lot, which they said showed a man walk up and punch Anderson once, causing him to fall and hit his head.

He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

A woman called police and said she suspected Hampton, a resident of the complex, had attacked Anderson, according to the arrest report. She identified Hampton to police when they showed her a prior mug shot.

The Clark County corner’s office had not released Anderson’s cause and manner of death, but police said an autopsy showed he died of blunt force trauma and had skull and rib fractures.

Hampton told police he had known Anderson for years and that they used to steal things together, according to the arrest report, but he punched him because Anderson owed him more than $400.

Hampton was sentenced to between two and five years in prison in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to traf ficking in a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Clark County District Court re cords.

He is being held withou t bail at the Clark County Detention Center and was expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.