Man suspected in Las Vegas homicide arrested in San Diego

A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in Las Vegas has been arrested in California.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Reed Place around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 24-year-old man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfiend to death Tuesday night in Las Vegas was arrested Wednesday morning in San Diego, police said.

Michael Ricks was taken into custody by San Diego police officers and will be extradited to Las Vegas on an open murder charge, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Ricks and the woman, his ex-girlfriend, got into an argument Tuesday, police said. Just before 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Reed Place near West Washington Avenue because family members had found the ex-girlfriend, who was unresponsive, there.

The woman, who was in her 20s, lived with her parents and her baby daughter, who is less than a year old.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from what appeared to be an apparent stab wound. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The woman’s baby daughter, who is less than a year old, was not harmed, police said.

“The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim was in her home when her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Michael Ricks, arrived and the two became involved in a dispute,” police said in the statement. He is suspected of stabbing the victim during the dispute and then fleeing to San Diego, police said.

“It does appear from the family’s remarks that there might be forced entry; however we are still in the process of confirming that at this point in time,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said on Tuesday night.

The victim’s identity had not yet been released by Las Vegas police as of Wednesday afternoon. Her name, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be made public by the Clark County coroner’s office, police said.

Police are asking anybody with any information about the case to call the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com.

