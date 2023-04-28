Man suspected in Reno killing arrested on I-15 north of Primm

Las Vegas police units followed Richt for about five miles before he agreed to pull over on Interstate 15 about 19 miles north of Primm

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man wanted in the killing of a woman last week in Reno was captured outside Las Vegas on Monday after authorities learned he was driving north on I-15 from Primm.

Jesce Paul Richt, 40, was stopped at about 4 p.m. by Metropolitan Police Department officers on a northbound lane of I-15 about 19 miles north of Primm, following a broadcast from dispatch about a wanted person driving a 2013 Chevrolet Corvette, police said in a report.

The license plate on the Corvette matched information on a warrant for Richt’s arrest in Reno on suspicion of open murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, officers said.

Additional police units were sent to respond and after a 5-mile chase officers persuaded Richt to pull over and he was arrested without incident, police reported.

Richt was wanted in the April 18 killing of a 40-year-old woman found shot to death in a suburban home in western Reno near Verdi, according to the Reno Police Department.

The warrant was issued on April 21, and he was ordered to be held without bail, according to Reno Justice Court records.

