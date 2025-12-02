53°F
Homicides

Man suspected of fatally shooting girlfriend, Las Vegas police say

December 2, 2025 - 10:42 am
 

A man suspected in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend Monday night in the central Las Vegas Valley is in custody, police said.

Richard Watson, 41, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police received reports of gunfire around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Arville Street, near West Flamingo Road. A woman was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot, and later declared dead.

Detectives said that Watson had shot his girlfriend and fled the scene prior to police arriving. He was found and taken into custody.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

