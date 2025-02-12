Man suspected of fatally shooting Las Vegas woman he met on dating app

A Las Vegas man is accused of fatally shooting a 53-year-old woman in the early morning hours Sunday at a home in the 9300 block of Aspen Shadow Street.

A man accused of killing a woman in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Sunday met her on a dating app, according to a Metro police report.

Las Vegas resident Paul Moore, 50, is accused of fatally shooting Elizabeth Nam, 53, in the early morning hours Sunday at a residence in the 9300 block of Aspen Shadow Street.

According to the report, the Metropolitan Police Department received a call from Moore just after 4 a.m. that day. He told a dispatcher that he was “threatened” and in a “physical altercation” with a female friend, so he “pulled out a gun” and shot her.

Shortly after, police arrived at the home to find Nam with a gunshot wound to her back. She was pronounced dead just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

A man who lived downstairs from Moore’s living space told investigators Moore met Nam a few weeks ago on the dating app Bumble and that she had recently moved in with Moore.

The man said he believed Nam was “between jobs” but that he thought she was a regular poker player.

When investigators talked to Moore at the scene, they noticed “the strong presence of alcohol” on his breath. Moore was found to have cuts to both of his thumbs, along with other minor injuries, according to the report.

Moore, who was born in Oklahoma City, was arrested on suspicion of open murder and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.

He has a court hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

