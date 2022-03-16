Man suspected of killing woman dies by suicide, police say

Daniel Greer was suspected of shooting La’Kia Dawkins on Thursday night in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man suspected of killing a woman in a Las Vegas apartment last week was found dead Saturday from an apparent suicide, police said Tuesday.

Daniel Greer, 25, was found at a hotel in the 5000 block of Koval Lane on Saturday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Greer was suspected of shooting La’Kia Dawkins, 25, of Las Vegas, Thursday night in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive.

Police said Dawkins was in an altercation with Greer before he shot her multiple times. He fled the area before police arrived, according to the release. The Clark County coroner’s office Monday identified Dawkins as the woman killed and said she died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

