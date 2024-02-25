Man tied to 2 deaths in 5 days has been located, police say

Police found 36-year-old Mark Michael Ford, who is connected to two deaths in Las Vegas in the past week.

Michael Ford drives a 2000 Lexus Sedan with the license plate “844X06,” the Metropolitan Police Department said. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Michael Ford (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said they have found a man tied two deaths in the past week.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they found 36-year-old Mark Michael Ford, who is a suspect in both the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old woman who died Tuesday evening and in the death of a man fatally shot early Sunday morning.

The woman was found around 5:13 p.m. Tuesday with gunshot wounds in the 11000 block of Andorra Street, near Bermuda Road and St. Rose Parkway, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was found with gunshot wounds in the 7000 block of North Hualapai Way around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives determined that the man and woman shot knew each other.

Police said Ford and his vehicle, a 2000 Lexus Sedan with the license plate “844X06,” have been located and he is no longer a threat to the community. Metro had warned the public Sunday morning that Ford was still in the Las Vegas area and was “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.