Man told police he used stolen pistol in Northern Nevada killings

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, of El Salvador, listens to his public defender and interpreter during his initial appearance in Carson City Justice Court, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Carson City, Nev. Martinez-Guzman was arraigned on 36 felonies including two dozen weapon charges. He's a suspect in a series of four homicides earlier this month in Reno and south of Carson City in rural Gardnerville. Prosecutors say additional charges are pending. (Scott Sonner/AP)

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, from El Salvador, was arraigned in front of Judge Tom Armstrong in Carson City Justice Court Thursday on burglary, stolen property and other charges connected to a series of killings in nearby Gardnerville and Reno. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wilbur Martinez-Guzman, 19 (Carson City Sheriff's Office via Twitter)

RENO — The 19-year-old man suspected in a series of homicides in Northern Nevada this month admitted to using a stolen gun to shoot and kill his victims, according to a police report filed Monday in Reno.

Prosecutors filed four murder charges Monday in the Reno Justice Court against Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, from El Salvador. Connie Koontz, 56, was found dead in her Gardnerville home on Jan. 10. Sophia Renken, 74, was found dead inside her home approximately a mile away on Jan. 13. Sharon David, 80, and her husband Gerald, 81, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home in South Reno on Wednesday.

Martinez-Guzman had worked for the Davids as a landscaper on their property, according to the report. Roughly two weeks before the Davids were killed, Martinez-Guzman had stolen several items from a trailer on the couple’s property, including a saw, fishing poles and a .22-caliber revolver.

Martinez-Guzman told detectives that the stolen pistol was the weapon he used in all four homicides, according to the report.

Police were able to tie Martinez-Guzman to the stolen items initially by tracking an Apple Watch stolen from Koontz’ home after another Apple account that was associated with Martinez-Guzman’s residence attempted to access the account on the device.

Martinez-Guzman is being held on $500,000 bail at the Carson City jail on felony charges relating to possessing a dozen guns and pawning jewelry that belonged to some of the victims.

Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks and Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson said during a press conference Monday that they will prosecute the cases together in Washoe County.

Immigration officials told police that Martinez-Guzman is in the country illegally. The suspect’s immigration status drew the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted last week that the case shows the need for “a powerful Wall” between the U.S. and Mexico.

