Man told police he used stolen pistol in Northern Nevada killings

RENO — The 19-year-old man suspected in a series of homicides in Northern Nevada this month admitted to using a stolen gun to shoot and kill his victims, according to a police report filed Monday in Reno.
Prosecutors filed four murder charges Monday in the Reno Justice Court against Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, from El Salvador. Connie Koontz, 56, was found dead in her Gardnerville home on Jan. 10. Sophia Renken, 74, was found dead inside her home approximately a mile away on Jan. 13. Sharon David, 80, and her husband Gerald, 81, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home in South Reno on Wednesday.
Martinez-Guzman had worked for the Davids as a landscaper on their property, according to the report. Roughly two weeks before the Davids were killed, Martinez-Guzman had stolen several items from a trailer on the couple’s property, including a saw, fishing poles and a .22-caliber revolver.
Martinez-Guzman told detectives that the stolen pistol was the weapon he used in all four homicides, according to the report.
Police were able to tie Martinez-Guzman to the stolen items initially by tracking an Apple Watch stolen from Koontz’ home after another Apple account that was associated with Martinez-Guzman’s residence attempted to access the account on the device.
Martinez-Guzman is being held on $500,000 bail at the Carson City jail on felony charges relating to possessing a dozen guns and pawning jewelry that belonged to some of the victims.
Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks and Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson said during a press conference Monday that they will prosecute the cases together in Washoe County.
Immigration officials told police that Martinez-Guzman is in the country illegally. The suspect’s immigration status drew the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted last week that the case shows the need for “a powerful Wall” between the U.S. and Mexico.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
