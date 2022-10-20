Man wanted in Las Vegas, Arizona homicides

A man fled after he allegedly shot and killed a woman he was temporarily living with after they had a dispute, Las Vegas police said.

Hunter Allen McGuire (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man is wanted in two killings that occurred within three days of each other in Nevada and Arizona, according to Las Vegas police and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, is suspected in the fatal shooting of a woman he was temporarily living with on the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near West Flamingo Road and South Jones Boulevard, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Georgia Sherman, 33, was found around 11:05 p.m. Monday. She died at University Medical Center later that night from a gunshot wound to the left arm and torso, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

“The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the woman was involved in a dispute with a male acquaintance who was temporarily living with her,” police said in a statement.

In a statement Thursday morning, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office officials said McGuire also is wanted for a killing in Golden Valley, an unincorporated area of Arizona, that happened either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office did not provide further information on the killing.

McGuire was last seen driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with an Arizona license plate number K8A1B2A.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521 or Mohave County at 928-753-0753.

.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by going to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers David Wilson and Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.