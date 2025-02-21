Man who admitted to killing 3 people will face judge, learn sentence

John Carrillo has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in connection with a 2021 crime spree in Las Vegas and Henderson that left three people dead.

A man who killed three people in 2021 and previously faced the death penalty is scheduled to be sentenced by a judge Friday morning.

John Carrillo, 33, pleaded guilty in November to a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and grand larceny auto.

He admitted to fatally shooting Miles Smith, Ruben Garcia and Abraham Acosta in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Carrillo faces a lengthy prison term.

Prosecutors said in a court filing that they want life without parole sentences for the murder counts.

Defense attorneys Joshua Tomsheck and Robert Langford are asking District Judge Jacqueline Bluth for a life sentence with the possibility of parole, plus a separate sentence for weapons enhancements.

“There are mitigating factors to consider including evidence that suggests that the crimes of conviction were the product of drug addiction, specifically a form of methamphetamine psychosis caused by days of constant methamphetamine use and exacerbated by sleep deprivation (caused by drug use),” the attorneys wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

