Man who carried out murder-suicide was on house arrest, DA says

Marvin Patterson had been arrested last year on charges of child sexual assault and lewdness against a child, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at a northwest valley apartment complex, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The perpetrator of a murder-suicide that left a woman and two children dead had been released on house arrest earlier this year in a child sexual assault case, officials said Tuesday.

“I believe also that at least one of the victims killed is one of the victims from the child sexual assault,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.

Wolfson confirmed the man who carried out the murder-suicide was Marvin Patterson. He was facing charges of five counts of lewdness with a child under 14, lewdness with a child under 16, kidnapping of a minor and two counts of sexual assault against a child under 16, court records show.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an apartment near Durango Drive and U.S. Highway 95 on Monday morning, after a man called 911 to report he had found several people dead with gunshot wounds.

The bodies of a man, woman and two children were found inside the apartment, and another child who was shot was taken to University Medical Center while “clinging to life,” police said. Metro homicide Lt. Robert Price said the man shot the woman, children and himself, and that the shooter’s brother found the scene on Monday morning.

Patterson’s criminal case stemmed from an arrest in October 2022, court records show. He was initially placed on a $100,000 bail, but Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan lowered his bail to $10,000 in December 2022. The judge also ordered Patterson not to have any contact with children under the age of 18.

He posted bond and was released on house arrest in March, court records show.

“We argued strenuously against the bail reduction,” Wolfson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.