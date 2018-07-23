Man who died after fight in central Las Vegas home ID’d

A man died Sunday after a fist fight in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Sunday after a fist fight inside a central valley home, Las Vegas police said.

Just before 6:45 p.m., officers received a call from the man’s friend, who found him dead inside a home on the 600 block of Frederick Avenue, near H Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, police said.

The investigation revealed that the man had gotten into a fight with an acquaintance at the home earlier in the afternoon. After the fight, police said, the man “was disoriented” and lay down to rest.

As of Monday afternoon, police had not made any arrests in the case.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as 47-year-old Kevin L. Lee of Las Vegas.

His death marked the 99th homicide investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department this year, and the 119th in Clark County, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

36.192578, -115.149810