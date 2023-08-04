89°F
Homicides

Man who fatally shot brother killed his stepfather as a teen, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2023 - 6:01 am
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man convicted of killing his stepfather as a teen fatally shot his brother the night of a family gathering earlier this year in North Las Vegas, police said.

On May 28, Marcus Montez, 33, got into a fight with his 32-year-old brother Demarkie Montez in the 1500 block of Honey Vista Lane, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Gowan Road, according to North Las Vegas Police Department arrest warrant.

Family members, who had gathered at the house for a party the night before, heard gunshots at around 4:45 a.m. and saw someone fleeing the scene.

Demarkie Montez later died at University Medical Center from gunshot wounds to the back.

A witness called police and said Marcus Montez had shot Demarkie.

In 2007, Marcus Montez, then 18, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting his stepfather Eric Bennett in the head. Bennett and his stepson were in a fight and Bennett threw Montez out of the house. Police said Montez called a friend who brought him a rifle that he used to fatally shoot Bennett.

Montez pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon. His prison term included the possibility of parole after three years.

In connection with the May shooting, Montez was charged with open murder.

He was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday and is due in court on Aug. 15. He remains in custody without bail.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

