Man who killed himself in apparent murder-suicide identified

A man who police say shot his wife and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The coroner ruled that Las Vegas resident Moises Gallegos, 68, died by suicide.

Police were called late Wednesday to the Tuscano Condominiums, at 7255 W. Sunset Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Thursday that the woman’s employer had requested a welfare check after not hearing from her. When officers arrived, they found Gallegos and his wife dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Detectives believe Gallegos shot his wife and then himself, Spencer said.

Police said Thursday morning that an argument inside the home led to the shooting.

The woman will be identified by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

