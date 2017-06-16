Man who says he killed intruder booked on murder charge in Las Vegas

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place late Thursday night at The Rubix apartments, 5300 E. Craig Road. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man claiming self-defense in a fatal shooting at an apartment near Nellis Air Force Base was booked into the county jail Friday on a first-degree murder charge.

The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. Thursday at The Rubix apartments, 5300 E. Craig Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dori Koren said. Police responded to reports of gunshots. A man in his 50s died at the scene.

The shooter, later identified as Kevin Hoskins, 26, told police a man he didn’t know was trying to enter his third-floor apartment, so he opened fire, police said Thursday.

But Police Lt. Dan McGrath of the homicide unit said Friday morning that the altercation occurred in a hallway, and not in the shooter’s doorway as police were initially told.

Hoskins was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, jail logs show.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

