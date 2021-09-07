Man whose remains were found in Las Vegas trash can identified

The victim was 46-year-old Bernard Robledo of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Tuesday morning.

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a Las Vegas man whose remains were found in a central Las Vegas trash can on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Arville Street just before 10 p.m. Saturday and located Robledo’s remains in a trash can.

Homicide detectives were investigating the incident, but police had not identified a suspect or a motive as of Sunday.

No other information was immediately available.

