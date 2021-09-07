104°F
Homicides

Man whose remains were found in Las Vegas trash can identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2021 - 12:06 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a Las Vegas man whose remains were found in a central Las Vegas trash can on Saturday.

The victim was 46-year-old Bernard Robledo of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Arville Street just before 10 p.m. Saturday and located Robledo’s remains in a trash can.

Homicide detectives were investigating the incident, but police had not identified a suspect or a motive as of Sunday.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

