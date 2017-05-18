Man with knife shot in neighbor’s apartment identified

May 18, 2017 - 9:35 am

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at 2880 S. Decatur Tuesday morning, May 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County Coroner on Thursday identified the man who was shot and killed by his neighbor in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Police said Jose Luis Vasquez, 39, entered his neighbor’s apartment at 2880 S. Decatur Blvd. with a knife early Tuesday. When the neighbor woke up, he shot Vasquez once in the upper chest, he told police.

Vasquez died at the scene, police said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating whether the shooting was justified self defense.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.