Man with stab wounds found dead in east Las Vegas wash area

The victim was described by police as an “unhoused individual” who was living in the wash.

The Metropolitan Police Department discovered the body of a man in a wash area near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas on Feb. 7. 2025. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police on Friday discovered the body of a man in a wash area near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price said Friday that a call came in at 1:30 p.m., which referenced a possibly lifeless person in a wash just off Renaissance Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered “apparent stab wounds.”

“The victim was a local unhoused individual living in the wash,” Price said. “This person was in an argument (Thursday) night with another male individual.”

Price said the argument happened sometime between 10 p.m. on Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday. Price added that police have identified a person of interest related to the death, but that the person had not, as of Friday evening, been named as a suspect.

“It’s too early in the investigation to call this person a suspect, but we do believe this was an isolated incident,” Price said. “We do not believe there’s any threat to the public.”

Still, Price said he encouraged anyone who might have information about the homicide to contact Metro police.

