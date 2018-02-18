Man with wife’s body near vehicle at Henderson casino in custody

A man was taken into custody at a Henderson casino after he was found with his wife’s body in his vehicle late Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

Willie Bain, 42, was taken into custody at a Henderson casino after he was found with his wife’s body in his vehicle late Saturday night. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Outside the Patagonia Ridge home Sunday morning, Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said, “We believe she was injured here.” (Briana Erickson/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police vehicles at the scene outside a home in the 800 block of Patagonia Ridge Drive early Sunday morning. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police work the scene in the 800 block of Patagonia Ridge Drive in Las Vegas early Sunday morning . (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested at a Henderson casino after he was found with his wife’s body near his vehicle late Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

Willie Bain, 42, had called his wife’s family earlier that night and spoken to them as if they would not see him or his wife again, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

About 10:55 p.m., concerned family members went to a home in the 800 block of Patagonia Ridge Avenue, near Cactus Avenue and Maryland Parkway. They discovered blood in the garage, McGrath said.

“That was what concerned them enough to call 911,” he said.

Police went to the home, and Bain called 911 from Fiesta Henderson at 11:22 p.m., according to a Metro news release. He told police he had hurt his wife and she needed medical attention, McGrath said.

Henderson police went to the hotel-casino and found Bain outside a white Hyundai SUV in the parking lot. His wife was lying near the rear of the car with apparent head injuries, police said. She died at the scene.

Police believe Bain used a tool or another object to hurt the woman in the garage of the Patagonia Ridge home, McGrath said. Neighbors didn’t report hearing screaming, he said, and it was unclear whether she also was injured at the casino parking lot.

The couple have three children, the oldest of whom is 11. All were found safe inside the house when family members arrived. The children were left with the woman’s family, police said.

Bain was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces one count of open murder with a deadly weapon. Bain does not appear to have a criminal history in Clark County.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity, as well as determine her cause and manner of death.

