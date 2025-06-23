92°F
Homicides

Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in west Las Vegas, police say

A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, ...
A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2025 - 1:50 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead on Sunday in the west valley.

According to police, at 11:20 p.m. Sunday, authorities received a call regarding a possible shooting at an apartment complex in the 9200 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Fort Apache Road.

Arriving officers located a dead woman inside an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.

While officers were at the scene, police said that a report of a suicide attempt was generated at the 6800 block of Sigri Street, about 12 miles north of the apartment shooting. A man was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, officers were able to determine that both incidents were connected.

Authorities said that the investigation determined that the man shot his girlfriend inside of the apartment and then fled the scene.

The identification of those who died, as well as their cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

