Man, woman die in apparent murder-suicide in southwest valley

Police were called to the couple’s residence after the woman’s employer requested a welfare check.

A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police were called about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Tuscano Condominiums, at 7255 W. Sunset Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs. The woman’s employer had requested a welfare check after not hearing from her, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found the woman and her husband dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Detectives believe the man shot his wife and then himself, Spencer said.

An argument inside the home lead up to the shooting, police said Thursday morning.

Further information was not immediately available.

The couple will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.