Man, woman identified in North Las Vegas murder-suicide

The Clark County coroner's office has identified a North Las Vegas man and woman who police said died in a murder-suicide on Oct. 9.

North Las Vegas police is investigating after a man was found slain and a woman then fatally shot herself during a barricade situation at an apartment on the 2600 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police crime investigators collect evidence inside an apartment where a man was found slain and a woman then fatally shot herself during a barricade situation at an apartment on the 2600 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man and woman who died in a murder-suicide on Oct. 9 in North Las Vegas.

Rafael Antonio Meneses, 52, was shot and killed by 50-year-old Debra Gallegos, who then fatally shot herself during a barricade with police, the coroner’s office said. Meneses’ death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the head and neck, while Gallegos’ death was ruled a suicide due to a gunshot wound of the head.

About 2 a.m. Oct. 9, officers were called to the Cheyenne Crossings apartments, 2630 E. Cheyenne Ave., after receiving a report of a “suicidal female subject,” the North Las Vegas Police Department has said.

Investigators believed that Gallegos was the 911 caller. When officers arrived at the complex, they found Gallegos standing next to Meneses, who appeared to be dead, police said.

Gallegos “refused commands from police,” and officers left the apartment while crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were called to the scene, police said.

“While setting up (the barricade), a gunshot was heard from inside the residence,” the department said. “A robot was sent into the residence and the adult female was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Further information was not immediately available.

