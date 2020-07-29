Man, woman killed while sitting in car in central Las Vegas

A gunman dressed in black fatally shot two people as they sat in a vehicle in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Metro homicide Sgt. Jon Scott gives details about a double homicide on East McWilliams Avenue near North Eastern Avenue on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a homicide in the 700 block of North Eastern Avenue on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Police detectives investigate a double homicide in the 700 block of North Eastern Avenue near McWilliams Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police detectives investigate a double homicide in the 700 block of North Eastern Avenue near McWilliams Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police detectives investigate a double homicide in the 700 block of North Eastern Avenue near McWilliams Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A gunman dressed in black fatally shot two people as they sat in a vehicle in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police homicide Sgt. Jon Scott said the victims were in a vehicle on East McWilliams Avenue when the gunman approached on foot.

”At approximately 12:30 a.m. residents in the 700 block of Eastern (Avenue) reported gunshots,” Scott said. “Uniform officers were dispatched and once they arrived on scene they located a vehicle occupied by two individuals. One individual was deceased inside the vehicle. The second individual was transported to University Medical Center for treatment.”

A male victim died at the scene. A female victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Scott said police believe the shooting happened on McWilliams, and that one of the victims drove the vehicle to Eastern before becoming incapacitated by their injuries. A small sport utility type vehicle was observed on Eastern, near Bonanza Road, with front-end damage.

Eastern Avenue was closed in both directions near Bonanza.

“Detectives have determined at this point there is an individual suspect wearing all black (who) left the area on foot,” Scott said.

Homicide detectives are also investigating another incident that took place just hours earlier in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.