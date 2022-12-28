Man’s body found in apartment near Strip

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man’s body was found in an apartment near the Strip, and Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a man with an apparent gunshot wound was found in an apartment in the 3500 block of Paradise Road, near Twain Avenue, on Tuesday just before 10 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro’s Homicide Section is investigating, police said in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

The man’s name wasn’t released.

Police are urging anyone who might have information to call Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or via www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.