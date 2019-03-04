Man’s body found in desert northwest of Las Vegas

(Getty Images)

A man was found dead Friday in a patch of open desert about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas, and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death as a homicide.

The man was found near U.S. Highway 95, just north of Highway 373 in Amargosa Valley, marking the second homicide investigation this year in the county, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The county’s first homicide — an officer-involved shooting stemming from a police chase — occurred Jan. 28 outside the Nevada National Security Site in Mercury.

No other details were immediately available, but Lt. David Boruchowitz said the agency was expected to release more information later Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office will release the man’s name and cause and manner of death after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 or sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

36.4066826, -116.3293951