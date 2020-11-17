Man’s death in domestic shooting in Henderson ruled suicide

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday said the second person fatally shot in a domestic-violence related shooting last week in Henderson died by suicide.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday said the second person fatally shot in a domestic-violence related shooting last week in Henderson died by suicide.

About 2:35 a.m. Nov. 8, police were called to the 3000 block of Warm Springs Road, near Green Valley Parkway, after receiving a report of a shooting, the Henderson Police Department has said. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman, 34-year-old Brittany Smith, was previously identified by the coroner’s office, and her death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

The coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the man as 42-year-old Tony Carr of Henderson. His death was ruled a suicide due to a perforating gunshot wound of the head.

Henderson police last week did not say that the shooting was a murder-suicide, and the department did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

The person who took the 911 call on Nov. 8 heard “banging and yelling” in the background, police have said.

When officers arrived, they also found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

“Preliminary investigation indicated the subjects are involved in a domestic relationship,” and were in an argument prior to the shooting, police have said.

Further information was not immediately available.

