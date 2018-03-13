Man’s death in Las Vegas mobile home park investigated as homicide

Las Vegas police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a man in his 70s last week in an east valley mobile home park.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday to the Valley Vista All-Age Mobile Home Park at 3001 Cabana Drive, near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Nellis Boulevard. The man was found dead at the scene, police said.

No other details surrounding the death were immediately available. As of Tuesday, police said, no arrests have been made.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man once his family has been notified. The death marked the 47th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 41st investigated by Metro.

