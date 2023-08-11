Married couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

They were found fatally shot around 8 p.m. in an apartment complex near Bermuda Road and East Starr Avenue.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide at the Arista Apartment Homes complex on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks with the media at the scene of a homicide investigation near East Starr Avenue and Bermuda Road on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A married couple were found fatally shot in the garage of their south Las Vegas Valley apartment Thursday night in what police believed to be a murder-suicide.

The man and woman, both in their 30s, were found around 8 p.m. at the Arista Apartment Homes complex near East Starr Avenue and Bermuda Road. The couple was arguing and witnesses told police they heard two gunshots, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

He said the couple’s three children were found unharmed inside the apartment. Johansson described one child as being really young and the two others as young teens.

“It’s a very tragic case where we have three juveniles that now are without their mother and their father,” Johansson said.

He said it was too early to say which person killed the other.

