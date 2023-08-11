84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Married couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2023 - 10:38 pm
 
Updated August 11, 2023 - 12:21 am
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide at the Arista Apartment Homes complex on Thursda ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide at the Arista Apartment Homes complex on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks with the media at the scene of a homi ...
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks with the media at the scene of a homicide investigation near East Starr Avenue and Bermuda Road on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A married couple were found fatally shot in the garage of their south Las Vegas Valley apartment Thursday night in what police believed to be a murder-suicide.

The man and woman, both in their 30s, were found around 8 p.m. at the Arista Apartment Homes complex near East Starr Avenue and Bermuda Road. The couple was arguing and witnesses told police they heard two gunshots, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

He said the couple’s three children were found unharmed inside the apartment. Johansson described one child as being really young and the two others as young teens.

“It’s a very tragic case where we have three juveniles that now are without their mother and their father,” Johansson said.

He said it was too early to say which person killed the other.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
3
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Las Vegas home listings drop by more than half, report shows
Las Vegas home listings drop by more than half, report shows
5
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police shooting under investigation in northwest Las Vegas
Police shooting under investigation in northwest Las Vegas
2 shot, 1 fatally, in central Las Vegas
2 shot, 1 fatally, in central Las Vegas
2 women shot, one fatally, in northeast Las Vegas
2 women shot, one fatally, in northeast Las Vegas
Teen fatally shot in North Las Vegas shopping center parking lot
Teen fatally shot in North Las Vegas shopping center parking lot
Man charged in wife’s death in southwest valley
Man charged in wife’s death in southwest valley
Coroner identifies man shot in central valley homicide
Coroner identifies man shot in central valley homicide