Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide in North Las Vegas

A man and woman both in their 40s were found dead in the 600 block of East Hammer Lane.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 600 block of East Hammer Lane on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A married couple were found fatally shot Saturday afternoon in what police said was a murder-suicide in North Las Vegas.

A man and woman both in their 40s were found dead around 4 p.m. in the 600 block of East Hammer Lane, near East Ann Road and North 5th Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

They were found on an approximately two-acre property where the man lived. Johansson said the couple recently separated but said it was too early to say who killed the other.

Las Vegas police responded to the North Las Vegas address because the property was in an unincorporated part of the city.

Johansson said the shooting occurred today, based on what witnesses told police about hearing gunshots.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

