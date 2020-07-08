Memorial service for NHP sergeant — WATCH LIVE

The director of the Nevada Department of Public Safety has said, “Without question, Sgt. Jenkins was a hero to his community, his law enforcement colleagues, the state of Nevada and our country.”

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Sgt. Ben Jenkins. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Memorial uniform patch for Sgt. Ben Jenkins, the Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed in the line of duty in March near Ely. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A memorial service will be held Wednesday morning in Elko for Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, more than three months after he was shot and killed by a motorist north of Ely.

The Elko native’s celebration of life had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Described by the Nevada Department of Public Safety as a hero’s send-off, the memorial service will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a procession from a funeral home to Elko High School, 987 College Ave. It will be livestreamed on the department’s Facebook page.

“Without question, Sgt. Jenkins was a hero to his community, his law enforcement colleagues, the state of Nevada and our country,” George Togliatti, the department’s director, has said.

The service, which will be held at the school’s football field, will immediately follow. Those attending the service in person must wear face coverings and will be screened with temperature checks.

The procession will depart from the Burns Funeral Home at 895 Fairgrounds Road and will move toward 12th and Idaho streets. From there, the procession will travel to East Jennings Way toward the westbound on-ramp of Interstate 80. The procession will exit at Idaho Street, looping back toward 12th Street, before ending at the high school on College Avenue.

Around the same time on Wednesday morning, a special legislative session will convene to address the state’s projected $1.3 billion budget shortfall for fiscal year 2021. Gov. Steve Sisolak made the announcement last week, prompting the Nevada Police Union to release a statement slamming the governor’s decision to schedule the session the same day as the memorial service.

“Not only is it an insult to the legacy and memory of Sgt. Ben Jenkins to conduct legislative business on the day the public safety community and the Nevada Police Union mourns and honors his ultimate sacrifice in protecting Nevada, but to add insult to injury, the governor and state legislators are meeting on the same day to cut the pay of Sgt. Jenkins’ colleagues,” union President Matthew Kaplan said in the statement.

Jenkins, a married father of five with four grandchildren, started his career with the Highway Patrol in 2009 as a trooper in Jackpot and was promoted to sergeant in Elko in 2017. Devoted to public service, he was a veteran of both the Army National Guard and Air National Guard, reaching the rank of sergeant first class in the Army Guard before transferring to the Air Guard in 1995. Prior to joining the Highway Patrol, Jenkins had also worked as a training officer for the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division, a crew supervisor for the Nevada Division of Forestry and an assistant fire chief for the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

He was shot multiple times just before dawn on March 27 after stopping on a remote stretch of U.S. Highway 93 to check on a motorist pulled over north of Ely, marking the Highway Patrol’s first death in the line of duty in more than a decade. He was 47.

Prosecutors believe the suspect in his death, identified by authorities as Ruth resident John Dabritz, opened fire because he wanted to “avoid or prevent” his arrest in connection with a series of shootings earlier that morning in Wells and Ely, according to court documents.

Dabritz, 66, was arrested hours later in the small town of Cherry Creek. Criminal proceedings in the murder case have been on hold since late April, when Dabritz was ordered by a judge to undergo a competency evaluation and psychiatric treatment. If convicted of first-degree murder, Dabritz could be sentenced to death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.