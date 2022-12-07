Metro arrests fugitive in Arizona homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man suspected of killing an acquaintance whose body was found in Dolan Springs.

(Getty Images)

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man Monday in connection with an Arizona homicide.

Felipe Santaolalla, 46, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant as a fugitive from another state.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Santaolalla is suspected of fatally shooting his acquaintance, David Charles Farris, 44.

Farris’ body was found Nov. 30 on Holly Drive in Dolan Springs, a community about 60 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately provided by the sheriff’s office.

Santaolalla has previous charges in Las Vegas Justice Court dating back to 2002, including drug possession, grand larceny and burglary.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.