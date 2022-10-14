83°F
Metro begins to release footage from scene of Jeff German’s killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2022 - 8:28 pm
 
The home of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who was found dead with stab wounds outside his home Saturday morning in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Jeff German, host of "Mobbed Up," poses with Planet Hollywood in the background on the Strip in Las Vegas, on June 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police released body camera footage Thursday evening from the scene where Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was killed.

At one point during the 10 minutes of video that was unredacted, a Metropolitan Police Department officer tapes off Bronze Circle, where German was found on the side of his home on Sept. 3.

Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing German the day before the reporter was found.

In the video, the officer can be heard talking to Las Vegas firefighters who arrived on scene to investigate the death.

The officer pins up yellow tape around the scene before the video cuts to a silent, black screen. The end of the 46-minute video showed the officer grabbing a cooler from his car, and the screen remained black for the remainder of the video.

Metro is expected to release more footage on a rolling basis.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

