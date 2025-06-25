98°F
Metro body camera footage shows chaos on Las Vegas Strip after livestreamed shooting

Manuel Ruiz, arrested in connection with the livestreamed killing of two people in front of the ...
Manuel Ruiz, arrested in connection with the livestreamed killing of two people in front of the Bellagio fountains, is led into a courtroom for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police are on scene after a shooting Near the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on June 8 ...
Police are on scene after a shooting Near the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on June 8, 2025. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
June 25, 2025 - 2:28 pm
 
Updated June 25, 2025 - 2:31 pm

The Metropolitan Police Department this week released officer body camera footage of the response to a double homicide shooting on the Strip.

The 28-minute video posted to YouTube on Tuesday showed officers and medical personnel at the scene of the June 8 shooting on a sidewalk just east of the Fountains of Bellagio.

Manuel Ruiz, 41, faces two charges of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of 44-year-old Rodney Finley and 43-year-old Tanisha Finley.

In the video, an officer at one point talks to a witness who said that he “heard the cracks” of gunfire from “across the street.”

Another witness said he could identify the shooter as a man wearing a “button-up jersey.” He said the gunman ran from the scene during the shooting, but quickly returned to check on the victims.

The video was released on Metro’s “LVMPD Public Records Unit” page on YouTube.

Rodney Finley and Ruiz were both YouTubers, and police have said the livestreamed shooting stemmed from a long-running feud between the two.

Ruiz later turned himself in to police.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

