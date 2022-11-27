Metro detectives at scene of third homicide on Saturday

A third homicide on Saturday was reported near Stewart Avenue and Marion Drive in the east valley.

Metro detectives were investigating a third homicide in the Las Vegas Valley late Saturday night.

Officers were in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive in the east valley near Stewart Avenue and Marion Drive.

More details were expected to be released after midnight, according to Metro Lt. Dave Valenta.

The first homicide was north of downtown in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue in the early afternoon. The second was east of the Strip near Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street in the early evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.