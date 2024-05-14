Metro detectives investigate Summerlin area homicide

The investigation was being conducted in the 2200 block of Starline Meadow Place, near Hillpointe Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

‘I’m surprised it doesn’t happen more frequently’: How a custody battle became a fatal shooting

Las Vegas man shot in apartment, body dumped, police say

Teenage boy fatally shot outside his house, police say

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide in the Summerlin area late Monday night.

The investigation was being conducted in the 2200 block of Starline Meadow Place, near Hillpointe Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

No other details were immediately available. A briefing was planned for 11 p.m., police said in a text.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.