78°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Metro detectives investigate Summerlin area homicide

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Teenage boy fatally shot outside his house, police say
Loth Rodriguez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas man shot in apartment, body dumped, police say
‘I’m surprised it doesn’t happen more frequently’: How a custody battle became a fatal shooting
Police video shows moments after Summerlin law office shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2024 - 10:33 pm
 
Updated May 13, 2024 - 10:37 pm

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide in the Summerlin area late Monday night.

The investigation was being conducted in the 2200 block of Starline Meadow Place, near Hillpointe Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

No other details were immediately available. A briefing was planned for 11 p.m., police said in a text.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Woman found in dumpster stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
recommend 2
Man, 21, arrested in death of toddler in North Las Vegas
recommend 3
18-year-old arrested in Utah as 2nd suspect in Las Vegas homicide
recommend 4
Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in northwest valley
recommend 5
Police: Teen dead from gunshot, another arrested in central Las Vegas
recommend 6
Police video shows moments after Summerlin law office shooting