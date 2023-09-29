Metro discusses arrest of suspect in Tupac Shakur’s death — WATCH LIVE

Shakur was 25 when he died on Sept. 13, 1996, five days after he was shot while riding in a car at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

Rap musician Tupac Shakur is shown in this 1993 handout photo. Las Vegas police have arrested a man in the deadly 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, a long-awaited break in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the hip-hop icon was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago. (AP Photo/File)

Chief Judge Jerry Wiese listens as an indictment in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur is announced during a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Clark County grand jury has indicted reputed gang member Duane “Keefe D” Davis on a murder charge in the 1996 slaying of Tupac Shakur, prosecutors announced Friday, more than 27 years after the rapper was gunned down in a drive-by shooting just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Davis, 60, was arrested outside his home on Friday morning before the indictment was announced on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang, Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said during a hearing in front of District Judge Jerry Wiese. The judge ordered Davis to be held in custody without bail.

Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Friday afternoon during a news conference that “Mr. Davis’ own words reinvigorated the case in 2018.”

Prosecutors alleged that Davis, 60, was the “on-ground, on-sight commander” who was responsible for formulating a plan to exact revenge on Skakur and Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight in retaliation for a fight involving Davis’ nephew at the MGM.

“He was the shot-caller, or as he put it: ‘If we were in an army, I was the five-star general,’” DiGiacomo said.

Davis’ late nephew, Orlando Anderson, has been accused of firing the lethal shots.

DiGiacomo said that the “broad outline of facts” surrounding Shakur’s killing has been known to police since 1996, but that authorities lacked “admissible evidence” until Davis began making public statements in recent years, and published a book in 2019 claiming he is connected to the shooting.

“He admitted within that book that he did acquire the firearm with the intent to go hunt down Mr. Shakur and Mr. Knight,” DiGiacomo said. “He admitted to being the front-right passenger in the white Cadillac.”

The Associated Press, citing two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest, reported that Davis was arrested early Friday morning.

On July 17, Metropolitan Police Department officers searched a Henderson home that is tied to Davis’ wife, 58-year-old Paula Clemons. Police seized computers, iPads, bullet cartridges, photographs, a Vibe magazine article on Shakur and a copy of Davis’ co-written book, “Compton Street Legend,” according to a copy of the search warrant.

In the book, Davis discussed the Shakur shooting and his life in the Southside Compton Crips gang in Los Angeles.

Investigators were looking for “photos, movies, CDs, writing or other documentation showing Duane Keith Davis a.k.a ‘Keefy D’ or ‘Keffe D’ involvement with the Southside Compton Crips,” according to the search warrant.

Shakur was 25 when he died on Sept. 13, 1996, five days after he was shot while riding in a car at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

The rapper’s movements the night of the shooting have been extensively documented in the subsequent decades, along with potential suspects in the killing.

Earlier that night, Shakur attended the Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon heavyweight fight at the MGM Grand with Knight. In the hotel after the fight, Shakur brawled with Anderson, Davis’ nephew and a known gang member who had a confrontation earlier that year with Travon “Tray” Lane, another of Shakur’s associates.

Two hours later, Shakur was in a car with Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up. The gunman opened fire, striking Shakur four times.

The same type of gun used in the shooting was later found in a duffle bag in the backyard of the girlfriend of one of Anderson’s close friends. He was briefly named as a suspect in the shooting investigation before he was killed in a gang-related shooting in 1998, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times and Esquire.

