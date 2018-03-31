Metro identifies officers involved in fatal Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police identified the two officers who fired their guns at a man they said was wielding a knife Thursday.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Siegel Suites, 2000 Paradise Road, in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police shot and killed the man after responding to a domestic disturbance call at 11:47 a.m. at the Siegel Suites apartments, 2000 Paradise Road, Metropolitan Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they saw a woman who had been beaten, police said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The man with a knife was inside an apartment. He ignored multiple commands to drop the the knife and charged at officers outside the apartment, police said.

Metro officers Rafael Camacho and Kenshin Rose fired at the man, who died at the scene, police said. The woman and the officers were not injured in the shooting.

Camacho and Rose are both 28 and assigned to Metro’s Downtown Area Command. They are on paid leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

More details and body-camera video are expected to be released at a briefing next week.

The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This is the fourth police shooting investigated by Metro this year.

