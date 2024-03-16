Metro identifies sergeant involved in shooting near Target

Police responded to the store, near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, after reports of a man armed with a knife.

The Metropolitan Police Department officer involved in a fatal shooting in the central valley Wednesday night has been identified.

Sergeant Brett Brosnahan, 42, has been employed with Metro since 2009. He is assigned to the East Community Policing Division, South Central Area Command.

The man shot and killed around 7:40 p.m. was Las Vegas resident Ismael Castillo, 29.

Police responded to a Target store, near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, after reports of a man armed with a knife.

Officers found the man, later identified as Castillo, and directed him to drop the weapon. Police said Castillo charged at officers who shot and killed him.

Brosnahan has has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a review of the incident.

Police have not yet scheduled a briefing about the shooting.

