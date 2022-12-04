Metro investigates stabbing death in east Las Vegas

Metro detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man in east Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of an unresponsive man near a trash dumpster in an alley of 1300 Sombrero Drive, near East Desert Inn Road and south Maryland Parkway, according to a news release.

He had an apparent stab wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Anyone with any information about the stabbing is urged to contact the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.