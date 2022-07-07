104°F
Metro official discusses shooting by police officer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2022 - 10:18 am
 
Updated July 7, 2022 - 12:58 pm
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A man fatally shot by Las Vegas police on Sunday was identified Thursday as Miguel Gallarzo, 46.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday that the Las Vegas resident was shot in the chest with a shotgun.

Officer Tate Nelson fatally shot the man Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. on the 900 block of North Bruce Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were initially called after a report of an attempted suicide and discovered a woman inside the home who had been fatally stabbed, police said.

The man who was shot “made an aggressive movement toward the officers” while holding an unknown weapon, Metro said.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the woman was Delia Luna-Rojo, 46. She died in a bedroom from stab wound to the chest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

