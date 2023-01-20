Metro releases footage of east Las Vegas stabbing suspect
Las Vegas police have released footage Friday of a man they suspect fatally stabbed another man in east Las Vegas.
David Cary, 63, was found dead just before 9 p.m. Sunday near South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He died from a stab wound to his torso.
The Metropolitan Police Department said Cary was in a fight with another man at the bus stop when he was stabbed. Metro said the suspect is a Black man between 20 and 35 years old who was wearing a red hood, red pants and a black sweatshirt at the time of the stabbing.
Video of the suspect showed him entering a business with a black backpack on the front of his body.
Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.
