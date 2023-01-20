49°F
Homicides

Metro releases footage of east Las Vegas stabbing suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2023 - 10:17 am
 
Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in a homicide that hap ...
Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in a homicide that happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have released footage Friday of a man they suspect fatally stabbed another man in east Las Vegas.

David Cary, 63, was found dead just before 9 p.m. Sunday near South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He died from a stab wound to his torso.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Cary was in a fight with another man at the bus stop when he was stabbed. Metro said the suspect is a Black man between 20 and 35 years old who was wearing a red hood, red pants and a black sweatshirt at the time of the stabbing.

Video of the suspect showed him entering a business with a black backpack on the front of his body.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

