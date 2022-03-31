77°F
Metro releasing more details in fatal police shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2022 - 2:02 pm
 
Updated March 31, 2022 - 4:00 pm
In this on Monday, March 28, 2020, file photo, police secure an area in the 2000 block of Palm ...
In this on Monday, March 28, 2020, file photo, police secure an area in the 2000 block of Palm Street where Metropolitan Police Department officers shot and killed an armed man. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are expected to release more details Thursday about a man they fatally shot this week.

A media briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

Michael Allensworth, 41, of Las Vegas was shot Monday by Metro fficers James Villareal, 27, Johnathan Cole, 25, and Beau Cooley, 31, according to the Clark County coroner’s office and Metro.

Metro Capt. Carlos Hank said police responded at 5:22 p.m. Monday to a burglary call near the Riviera Mobile Home park at 2038 Palm St.

Hank said Allensworth pointed a gun at police and officers opened fire.

No one else was injured in the shooting, Hank said. It remained unclear if the man lived in the area or if he was the suspect in the burglary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

