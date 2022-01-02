Metro responds to slaying in central Las Vegas
Police were summoned about 12:40 p.m. to the area of Industrial Road and Chicago Avenue.
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a slaying in central Las Vegas, according to Lt. Brian Boxler.
Police were summoned about 12:40 p.m. to the area of Industrial Road and Chicago Avenue, just north of the Strip, Boxler said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
