Metro responds to slaying in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2022 - 2:23 pm
 
Police at the scene of a shooting near Chicago and Industrial in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 2, 202 ...
Police at the scene of a shooting near Chicago and Industrial in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a slaying in central Las Vegas, according to Lt. Brian Boxler.

Police were summoned about 12:40 p.m. to the area of Industrial Road and Chicago Avenue, just north of the Strip, Boxler said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

