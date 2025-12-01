Metro: Second suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of UNLV student

A second person has been arrested in connection with the fatal September stabbing of a UNLV student, police said Monday.

Nazzir Esserry, 25, turned himself in at the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit battery, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Esserry’s arrest comes after police on Sept. 6 found 46-year-old Yusuf Mosley, a UNLV urban studies student and radio personality, suffering from a stab wound. Police said they were investigating a report of a fight in the parking lot in the 4500 block of Paradise Road when they made the discovery. Mosley, a U.S. Army veteran, died at the scene.

Metro said in Monday’s news release that Mosley was fatally stabbed during an altercation with two people. Those two people fled before officers arrived, according to police.

Esserry had an arrest warrant return hearing scheduled for Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

On Sept. 30, Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe set bail at $1 million for the other suspect, Isaiah Pierce, 34, who remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Monday, according to jail records.

Pierce was arraigned Oct. 21 in Clark County District Court on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, and a jury trial is scheduled to begin in January, court records show.

