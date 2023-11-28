60°F
Homicides

Metro to release details of southeast Las Vegas police shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2023 - 2:12 pm
 
Updated November 28, 2023 - 2:47 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department officials on Tuesday are expected to release further details of a fatal police shooting in the southeast valley.

Police initially said that a man armed with a knife was fatally shot by officers early Saturday morning after he advanced toward them with the weapon and failed to follow verbal commands to drop it.

The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Landsdown Place, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Joshua Martinez, who said in a video posted to Metro’s YouTube account that the details he was providing were preliminary.

Officers responded to a call about a missing male possibly armed with a knife, Martinez said.

Police arrived to find the male with the knife, and officers tried to disarm him but he refused to drop the weapon, he said.

Philippe Dinh, Oscar Nuno-Reynoso and Kyle Corso were named as the officers involved in the shooting, according to a Metro news release on Monday.

All three are assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command, and are on paid administrative leave pending review of the incident, police said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

