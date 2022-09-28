Metro, US Marshals team up in hunt for escaped Luxor bombing killer

Metro officers are working with the U.S. Marshals office in the search for Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, left, and Omar Rueda-Denvers appear in Clark County District Court on Dec. 5, 2009, for a hearing. The two men were convicted earlier this year of the May 7, 2007 Luxor hotel-casino garage bombing that killed Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera appears in court at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on Monday, Aug. 17, 2009, during jury selection proceedings for his trial in connection with killing a man. Duarte-Herrera and co-defendant Omar Rueda-Denvers are alleged to have placed a bomb in the parking garage at the Luxor hotel-casino on May 7, 2007, that killed 24-year-old Dorantes Antonio, who was reportedly in a relationship with the ex-girlfriend of Rueda-Denvers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that it is aiding in the hunt for a convicted murderer who escaped from a Nevada prison late last week.

Metro officers are working with the U.S. Marshals office in the search for Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs.

Duarte-Herrera has been unaccounted for since Friday evening, though prison officials said Tuesday that escape procedures were not enacted until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak also issued a statement saying he had learned how long the prisoner had been missing.

“This is unacceptable,” the governor said in the statement.

Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2010 of building and planting a pipe bomb atop a car in the Luxor parking garage, killing a casino hot dog stand worker.

Duarte-Herrera is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Duarte-Herrera’s friend Omar Rueda-Denvers also was convicted of murder in the bombing. Prosecutors said he orchestrated the attack to bring harm to his ex-girlfriend, Caren Chali, and her lover, Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, 27, who died in the blast.

Chali, the mother of Rueda-Denvers’ then-3-year-old daughter, was not harmed in the bombing.

Antonio was killed after he unwittingly picked up the bomb atop his car after his shift at the Luxor.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.